Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait

A soldier salutes before his deployment to Kuwait.
A soldier salutes before his deployment to Kuwait.(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -36 Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday Morning.

Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor this morning to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year.

The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation will provide air support to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for about a year.

The last deployment for an Army aviation unit from Maine was in 2018.

For many, this will be their first deployment.

The soldiers may be ready to serve, but the families already miss them.

“We’ll be with several other aviation units, various air movement missions. Let’s get there and let’s start doing our jobs. Everybody is really excited to go, and we are just wondering what’s next, the next step,” said Commander John Hobbs.

“Just proud of them, and we’re really just gonna miss him. It’s gonna be a long year, but we’re gonna get through and thankfully with modern technology, we’re hoping we can talk to him or FaceTime him and be able to reach out to him while he’s gone,” said Madison Hannigan.

Historically, Maine air and maintenance crews have supported operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Bosnia, as well as domestically at the Southwest border and in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Woman hit and killed by train in Biddeford
Chinese spy balloon
Maine’s senators’ thoughts on China spy balloon takedown
Voting
Maine top election official testifies against voter ID bill
Trevor Bickford
New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody