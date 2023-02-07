Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -36 Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday Morning.

Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor this morning to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year.

The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation will provide air support to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for about a year.

The last deployment for an Army aviation unit from Maine was in 2018.

For many, this will be their first deployment.

The soldiers may be ready to serve, but the families already miss them.

“We’ll be with several other aviation units, various air movement missions. Let’s get there and let’s start doing our jobs. Everybody is really excited to go, and we are just wondering what’s next, the next step,” said Commander John Hobbs.

“Just proud of them, and we’re really just gonna miss him. It’s gonna be a long year, but we’re gonna get through and thankfully with modern technology, we’re hoping we can talk to him or FaceTime him and be able to reach out to him while he’s gone,” said Madison Hannigan.

Historically, Maine air and maintenance crews have supported operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Bosnia, as well as domestically at the Southwest border and in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

