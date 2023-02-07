Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023. The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets are available at MaineBasketballHallofFame.com.

The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor(WABI)

Margie Arnold, Waterville

Joanna Brown, Southern Maine

Paul Burnell, South Portland

Warren Caruso, Husson

Larry Gardner, Fort Fairfield

Scott Graffam, Medomak Valley

Todd Hanson, Waterville

Randy Harris, Lee Academy

Jeff Hudson, Presque Isle

Mike McDevitt, St. Joseph’s

Mike Murphy, Cheverus

Jamie Russell, Piscataquis Community

Jonathan Stovall, Cheverus

Brud Stover, Morse

Christina Strong, Georges Valley

Angie Suffridge, York

Al Veneziano, Madison

Legends of the Game

Byron Bean, Livermore Falls

Jack Cashman, Old Town

Bill Fiske, Schenck

Jim Graffam, St. Joseph’s/Westbrook

Arthur “Skip” Hanson, Aroostook State, Foxcroft Academy

Bruce MacKinnon, Morse

1975 Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Team

1989 University of Southern Maine Men’s Basketball Team

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Central Aroostook, Dexter, Ellsworth win titles
Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap
Johnson will compete in Silver Gloves Nationals in Independence, Mo.
Hunter Johnson on his way to national boxing competition
Dostie makes before-school practices in Brewer before returning to Lawrence
Cameron Dostie commutes from Lawrence to Brewer to play hockey
Hope's senior season saw her score 10 goals and 26 assists in the Bulldogs' state championship...
Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard wins MAX Field Hockey State Player of the Year Award