Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023. The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets are available at MaineBasketballHallofFame.com.
Margie Arnold, Waterville
Joanna Brown, Southern Maine
Paul Burnell, South Portland
Warren Caruso, Husson
Larry Gardner, Fort Fairfield
Scott Graffam, Medomak Valley
Todd Hanson, Waterville
Randy Harris, Lee Academy
Jeff Hudson, Presque Isle
Mike McDevitt, St. Joseph’s
Mike Murphy, Cheverus
Jamie Russell, Piscataquis Community
Jonathan Stovall, Cheverus
Brud Stover, Morse
Christina Strong, Georges Valley
Angie Suffridge, York
Al Veneziano, Madison
Legends of the Game
Byron Bean, Livermore Falls
Jack Cashman, Old Town
Bill Fiske, Schenck
Jim Graffam, St. Joseph’s/Westbrook
Arthur “Skip” Hanson, Aroostook State, Foxcroft Academy
Bruce MacKinnon, Morse
1975 Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Team
1989 University of Southern Maine Men’s Basketball Team
