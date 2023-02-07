Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023. The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets are available at MaineBasketballHallofFame.com.

The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor (WABI)

Margie Arnold, Waterville

Joanna Brown, Southern Maine

Paul Burnell, South Portland

Warren Caruso, Husson

Larry Gardner, Fort Fairfield

Scott Graffam, Medomak Valley

Todd Hanson, Waterville

Randy Harris, Lee Academy

Jeff Hudson, Presque Isle

Mike McDevitt, St. Joseph’s

Mike Murphy, Cheverus

Jamie Russell, Piscataquis Community

Jonathan Stovall, Cheverus

Brud Stover, Morse

Christina Strong, Georges Valley

Angie Suffridge, York

Al Veneziano, Madison

Legends of the Game

Byron Bean, Livermore Falls

Jack Cashman, Old Town

Bill Fiske, Schenck

Jim Graffam, St. Joseph’s/Westbrook

Arthur “Skip” Hanson, Aroostook State, Foxcroft Academy

Bruce MacKinnon, Morse

1975 Foxcroft Academy Boys Basketball Team

1989 University of Southern Maine Men’s Basketball Team

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.