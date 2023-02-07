Lubec Elementary School moves to temporary locations following frozen, broken pipes

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - Some students in Lubec are getting a change of scenery this month after the recent cold weather wreaked havoc on the elementary school.

There are three locations around town letting students and teachers in while the elementary school is repaired: Christian Temple Church, the Community Building at Quoddy View Apartments and American Legion.

Officials say the elementary school building lost power last Friday, ultimately resulting in frozen and broken pipes.

They say teachers, custodians, and community members worked side-by-side over the last few days to get the cleanup started.

They were able to save textbooks and other learning materials from the water.

“I think the thing that helped us the most was that I called Preston’s Porta Potty. Usually they work with toilets, but they put the hose in through the classroom window and they sucked out hundreds of gallons of water for us,” said Tina Wormell, teaching principal, Lubec Elementary School.

“That really is a trademark of these small, rural communities, that they really rally around their schools. Their schools are the pulse of the community. And I would add my thanks as well, to all to all the citizens that have stepped forward in our time of need,” said Kenneth Johnson, superintendent of schools, AOS 77.

Wormell said all three locations immediately said yes when asked if they would open their doors.

Officials hope to have the elementary school back open after February vacation.

