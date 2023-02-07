Light snow showers overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal system will pass over the state tonight and bring cloudy skies and light snow showers. They will taper off before sunrise Wednesday morning. On average, an inch or less of snow is expected with pockets of 1-2″.

Snowfall forecast for Tuesday night (WABI)

High pressure will move in briefly on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies are expected with above-average highs.

A low pressure system will move in on Thursday. There will be mostly cloudy skies during the day, but snow will move in during the evening hours and continue overnight. Snow will change over to rain south and east of the interstate. Precipitation will continue through the night and taper off Friday morning. Areas south and east of the interstate should expect 2″ or less of snow. Areas north and west of the interstate could pick up 2-4″. The mountains and far northern Maine could see 4-6″.

Snowfall forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning. (WABI)

High pressure will move in this weekend. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s both days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow showers. Lows 16-26°. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 35-43°. West-northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and rain overnight. Highs in the 30s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow and rain tapering off in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

