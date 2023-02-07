Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter.

Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to tail and must throw back the crustaceans if they’re too large or too small.

The rules are intended to maintain a breeding population of the lobsters in key areas such as the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank.

The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering changing the standards by a fraction of an inch in some of the fishing grounds.

Changes could be implemented by fall 2024 if they are approved.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

WATER
Sub-zero temperatures over the weekend result in several water emergencies in the Bangor/ Brewer area
Former Cumberland County Jail corrections officer Kenneth Morang
No jail time for former Maine corrections officer sentenced in deadly crash of 9-year-old
Dale Hartt pokes fun at the artic air Saturday in Maine
Veazie couple gets creative in cold weather
GIVING
"24-Hour Challenge" to be held at College of the Atlantic