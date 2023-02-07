Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police

Charged with hindering apprehension
Charged with hindering apprehension
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time.

This, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the apprehension of her daughter, Jessica Trefethen, after she killed her son Maddox Williams.

The paper reports she changed her plea to guilty today in Waldo County Superior Court on a deal that will allow her to avoid prison.

Trefethen was sentenced to 47 years in prison in December 2021.

The paper reports the Assistant Attorney General called Johnson’s deal “light,” but noted her witness testimony was integral to Trefethen’s conviction.

