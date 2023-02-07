CA$H Maine wants to help you do your taxes for free

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CA$H Maine is a statewide collaboration of nine coalitions, composed of 50 non- and for-profit partners, working together to help empower Maine individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability.

Eastern Maine CA$H is one of these coalitions and they conduct free tax services in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, and Waldo counties through the IRS’ VITA Program. VITA Stands for “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance”.

VITA is a volunteer-based program, so the more volunteers available, the greater the amount of tax filers can be served.

