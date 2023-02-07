“24-Hour Challenge” to be held at College of the Atlantic

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year.

The school’s eleventh annual “24-hour Challenge” campaign will kick off with a bonfire at midnight Tuesday and aims to raise $100,00 before midnight Wednesday.

If the $100,00 is raised in that time, a group of COA trustees will match it. The event is a chance for current students and COA alums to meet and enjoy on-campus time together.

Officials at the school say the fundraiser provides critical funding for countless aspects of the COA experience. ”The annual fund is instrumental to the college in that it supports scholarships, financial aid, and many, many of the costs we have that tuition and fees don’t cover,” said Shawn Keeley, COA’s Dean of Institutional Advancement. “Eighty percent of our students are on scholarship or financial aid, so each student will receive really a direct benefit from the fundraising that happens. ”To make a donation to the College of the Atlantic’s “24-Hour Challenge,” visit coa.edu/giving.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.