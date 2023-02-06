Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband.

According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures.

He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a nurse allegedly gave Lombardi Cisatracurium meant for another patient on an incubator. That medication, according to the complaint, caused Lombardi to go into respiratory failure, and he died.

The complaint states medical providers recognized the error about a half hour later and tried administering an antidote but it was too late.

The complaint alleges the ICU nurse “failed to meet the standard of care for a reasonably competent nurse in the care that she provided to Ralph.”

They include- a. Failing to verify the “five rights” before administering medication: the right patient, right medication, right dose, right time, right route of administration; b. Failing to have a second caregiver verify the “five rights” before administering medication, in accordance with hospital policy; c. Failing to verify “high alert” medication in accordance with hospital policy; d. Failing to scan in the new bag of medication in accordance with hospital policy; and e. Failing to properly administer medication to a patient.

Gail Lombardi’s attorney, Travis Brennan of Berman & Simmons, released this statement. It says quote-

“The more than 30 minutes when Russ slowly lost control of his ability to move, speak, and breathe, is a nightmare scenario come to life, and Northern Light EMMC should be held accountable for his wrongful death.”

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center released this statement in response to the accusations.

“We have not been served with a complaint so we obviously have not had the opportunity to review,” said Suzanne Spruce, Senior Vice PresidentChief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northern Light Health.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.