Veazie couple gets creative in cold weather

Say Ch-ch-ch-cheese!!!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Dale Hartt pokes fun at the artic air Saturday in Maine
Dale Hartt pokes fun at the artic air Saturday in Maine(WABI TV)

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Who says you can’t have fun in negative double digit weather?

A Veazie couple used the crazy cold weather on Saturday to get creative.

Sarah Whitty and Dale Hartt posted these photos on social media during Saturday’s sub zero conditions.

Whitty says she found many of the ideas on YouTube.

Sarah Whitty decided to have some fun in the frigid weather Saturday in Maine
Sarah Whitty decided to have some fun in the frigid weather Saturday in Maine(Sarah Whitty)

”Years ago, I did the classic throwing the boiling water in the air,” says Whitty. “And I wanted to do something different. So I just looked for some ideas and thought they looked fun. And they were things I could do very close to my home so I could hide inside whenever my fingers got cold (laughs.).”

Whitty and Hartt say braving the bone chilling cold was worth warming someone’s heart with a smile.

Veazie couple uses artic air to conduct fun cold weather experiments
Veazie couple uses artic air to conduct fun cold weather experiments(Sarah Whitty)

