Missing Bangor Woman
28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on February 3rd leaving St. Joe’s in Bangor
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bangor woman.
28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday when she left St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor.
Her family has not heard from her in more than a week.
Lorna is described 5′1″, 125 pounds, green eyes, and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department.
