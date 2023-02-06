28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen leaving St. Joe's Hospital in Bangor on Friday, February 3rd (Bangor Police)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bangor woman.

28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday when she left St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor.

Her family has not heard from her in more than a week.

Lorna is described 5′1″, 125 pounds, green eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department.

