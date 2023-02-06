Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard wins MAX Field Hockey State Player of the Year Award

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard added to her field hockey trophy case thanks to MAX Field Hockey.

Hope's senior season saw her score 10 goals and 32 assists in the Bulldogs' state championship campaign (WABI)

The organization gave her its Maine Player of the Year Award in its state-by-state high school awards list.

Bouchard credited the Bulldogs’ chemistry from everyone around the program for her success.

Several state award winners are going to play college field hockey.

It’s a dream that’s on her radar while wanting to study biology as of right now.

“It makes me think about the bigger picture, really, outside of the state of Maine and little Fairfield. It makes me feel really accomplished that I’m right up there,” said Bouchard.

The accolades followed after that.

Bouchard won Miss Maine Field Hockey, KVAC B Player of the Year, All-State team spots, and a place on MAX’s First Team All-New England Region team.

