Hunter Johnson on his way to national boxing competition

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Hunter Johnson is taking his training from Fairfield’s Rolfe Boxing to the Silver Gloves Nationals event for USA Boxing.

Johnson will compete in Silver Gloves Nationals in Independence, Mo. (WABI)

Johnson’s regional championship in early December set him up for this chance to compete nationally from Thursday-Saturday in Independence, Mo.

He’s been training for less than a year, but he’s got plenty of people in his corner helping him move his way up through the super-heavyweight ranks.

“My mom actually recommended boxing to me just to have as a hobby. When I got into the gym, I had no intent of fighting. Then, Justin (Rolfe) talked to me, and it ended up happening. A lot of my friends and family support me by coming to my boxing events. They support me and cheer me on as I’m trying to fulfill my dream,” said Johnson.

If Johnson comes away with a win, he’s got a shot at the USA Junior Olympic Team.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.