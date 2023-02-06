Early Snow Showers Possible Then Brightening Skies Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will move to our south and east early this morning. Any lingering snow showers will exit early too. High pressure building in from the west will bring us brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will feel much better today with highs climbing into the 30s to near 40° for most spots. High pressure will build over the area tonight giving us clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be colder with temps ranging from around -5° north to the low teens above zero° along the coast.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Tuesday. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure will drag a cold front through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will bring some light snow and snow showers to the state Tuesday night. It looks like accumulations will be very minor with most spots seeing an inch or less by Wednesday morning. This, of course, will be enough to create some slippery roads Tuesday night and early Wednesday. High pressure will start building in Wednesday afternoon which will allow skies to brighten as the day progresses. Temperatures will be mild Wednesday with highs in mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Thursday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Another area of low pressure is forecast to pass to our north and west Thursday night into Friday. This will bring us a chance for some snow over the northern half of the state Thursday night with snow, mix and possibly some rain elsewhere. We may see some lingering light snow, mix and/or rain early Friday otherwise Friday looks to be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. We could see another system to start the weekend.

Today: A few snow showers possible early otherwise a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs between 31°-41°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Very cold with lows between -5° to +14°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Light snow and snow showers at night. Highs between 25°-32°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow and mix at night. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Light snow or mixed rain/snow possible early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.