Clear skies and chilly tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure spinning in the Atlantic will continue to move east and take the clouds with it as high pressure sinks in from the north. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows dropping mostly into the single digits and low teens.

The area of high pressure will stick around through Tuesday morning. The area will start off the day with sunshine but clouds will increase through the afternoon as a frontal system moves in. There will be light snow showers Tuesday night as the front passes and they will taper off early Wednesday morning. On average, less than 1″ of snow is expected with 1-2″ in western Maine.

High pressure will move in briefly on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies are expected.

A low pressure system will move in on Thursday. There will be mostly cloudy skies during the day, but snow will move in for inland locations with a wintry mix closer to the coast Thursday evening. Precipitation will continue through the night and taper off Friday morning.

A secondary low could potentially bring another round of precipitation on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows –1° to 14°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Sun in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs 23° -32°. Wind becoming southeast 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Snow/ rain in the evening. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow rain tapering off in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Variable wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain and snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.