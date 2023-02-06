Cameron Dostie commutes from Lawrence to Brewer to play hockey

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Cameron Dostie has made a commitment to play hockey that sees him traveling extra miles, literally.

Dostie leaves Bulldogs Country to compete with the Brewer Witches.

He’s played the game since he was a little kid.

He said his teammates make everything worthwhile as he moves over from Capital Region, a similar commute to practice at Kents Hill, to Brewer.

“It makes it easy, really, to go up there and play hockey and make the traveling easier. They give me a reason to go up there. I have to focus on my schoolwork, so when I get back, it’s time to work. I go to bed early at night and manage it that way,” said Dostie, junior forward.

The Witches are back in action for Senior Night against Houlton-Hodgdon on Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena.

Lawrence was available to be interviewed after school at Lawrence after he attended a before-school practice in Brewer.

