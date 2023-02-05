Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, we will see much improvement in terms of temperatures and windchill values. High temperatures warm up into the upper teens and 20′s north, with 30′s DownEast and along the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy; a very weak low-pressure system is forecast to cross the state. As it does so, it lifts a warm front from south to north across the state. The warm front will not only bring in more tolerable temperatures, but also, some light snow showers. Snow showers push in late this morning and linger across northern Maine and the mountains through tonight. Accumulations will be light, with the highest totals across northern Maine and the mountains, only expect a coating to 2″.

Tonight, there will be mostly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping into the teens and 20′s inland and hovering right around freezing for the coast. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph.

Heading into the beginning of the work week, we remain quiet as high pressure builds to the north of the region on Monday. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 20′s north and mid to upper 30′s DownEast, possibly touching 40 along the coast. High temperatures continue to rise into the 30′s and 40′s for the middle and end of the week. Our next system looks to move in Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The low-pressure system cuts to our northwest bringing in some light snow across northern Maine with a snow/rain mix Downeast. We dry out by late Wednesday morning and sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon. Another system cuts over the Great Lakes region and sends more rain/snow mix our way for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. At the moment, it looks like areas start off with a snow/mix, then southerly winds usher in warm air, changing any frozen precipitation over to rain by Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers up north, a coating to 2″ is possible. Highs will be in the upper teens and 20′s north and 30′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with snow showers lingering up north. Overnight low temperatures drop between 18-32, with winds out of the S at around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s north and mid to upper 30s DownEast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers north and rain snow/mix south late PM. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix ending early AM. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Snow/rain mix PM

FRIDAY: Snow/rain mix to rain, highs in the 30′s.

