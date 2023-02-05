Staying safe in the cold; advice from local fire official

We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - This weekend’s cold snap brought frigid temperatures to the state.

When dealing with such conditions, comes certain dangers.

We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.

Chief Shaw says if you find your pipes become frozen, do not unthaw them using anything with a flame. A hair dryer or heat gun would be the best bet.

Keeping the cupboard doors open, and trickling water can also help avoid such issues.

When it comes to running wood stoves and chimneys, Chief Shaw reminds you to keep your chimney and stove pipes clear, having them professionally cleaned annually.

”Basically just be safe, make sure you have working smoke detectors, keep an eye on your neighbors and your elderly, friends around that you know,” said Chief Shaw. “Just keep everybody in mind, we’ll all work together and get through it.”

Shaw also suggests if you are using a kerosene heater, make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors, as such heaters tend to raise carbon monoxide levels when used.

