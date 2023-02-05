Rare, Eastern Siberian seabird returns to Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rare, winged sight has made its way back to Maine after nearly a year!

According to Maine Audubon, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle made their return to Maine Saturday after last being sighted in New Brunswick last November.

The Sea-Eagle is native to Eastern Siberia, and first made its appearance in Maine in December of 2021.

After a brief stint last summer in Newfoundland, it made its way south for the fall months.

While we’re unsure where the bird decided to spend the last few months, we sure are happy it came back.

Updates to the Steller’s Sea-Eagle sightings can be viewed on Maine Audubon’s website.

You can wish hard enough and it will happen! The Steller’s Sea-Eagle is back in Maine! Doug Hitchcox will be updating the blog here with what we know as we know it!

Posted by Maine Audubon on Saturday, February 4, 2023

