Penobscot Snowmobile Club hosts charity Radar Run for Pine Tree Camp

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather hasn’t been a hindrance to everyone, especially not the Penobscot Snowmobile Club!

Folks were invited to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club on Bog Rd. Sunday afternoon for their first Radar Run.

Snowmobilers competed against a radar speed gun to complete the 660ft track in the shortest amount of time.

The event raised money for Pine Tree Camp, a Maine summer camp for children and adults with disabilities. Over 100 entries were garnered and there were many local sponsors for the event, including Bangor Motorsports and Dysart’s.

“It’s important and the support from the area community, the businesses, it’s been absolutely amazing,” says Penobscot Snowmobile Club Trailmaster Byron Ogden.

At its core, the Radar Race is an event for the community by the community.

“People get together, it’s a way of connecting in the wintertime. What else are we gonna do?” Ogden adds with a chuckle.

The Penobscot Snowmobile Club began in 1968, with their clubhouse built in 1973. It is the third largest snowmobile club in Maine, and all members get a discounted price of oil and propane. All efforts by the club to maintain trails, host events like the Radar Run, and more are done through volunteer work.

