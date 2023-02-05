Crews battle fire in negative temperatures in Lisbon

By WMTW
Feb. 5, 2023
LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews from several communities were called to the scene of a large fire at a residential building early Saturday morning.

According to the town’s fire chief, flames broke out at the building on Union Street around 4 a.m.

The fire displaced two families, totaling 14 people.

No major injuries were reported, however 5 family pets were lost in the fire.

Responders said the frigid temperatures caused gear to freeze and break during the response.

Temperatures in the area reached -14 degrees while they were on scene.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, the fire does appear to be accidental in nature.

