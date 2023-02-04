Snowmobile Ride-in & Egg ride benefits Pine Tree Camp

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather couldn’t keep a crowd of local people from going out to support a camp for children and adults with special needs.

Saturday marked the 50th Annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-in and Q106.5 Egg Ride.

With a handful of local celebrities on hand to help benefit Pine Tree Camp not even mother nature could dampen their spirits.

“We really wanted to just make sure we did the whole event. Everything has been able to go on other than the full ride. So we’re gonna do a shortened ride. We’re going to be real quick, we’re going to be real careful and and we’re dressed properly for it,” said director of Pine Tree Camp Dawn Willard-Robinson.

Starting at the Penobscot snowmobile club riders made the 2-mile journey to Dysart’s.

TV-5 had the privilege of riding with Ethan Levesque , who in the last few years has gathered nearly one million followers on TikTok.

“The ride was fantastic. I’d say the ride was cold, but you know, it just kind of felt like a snowmobile ride. There were breakdowns there were coughing fits, but at the end of the day, it was a snowmobile ride,” Levesque said.

The ride helps raise money for Pine Tree Camp’s open door policy.

To ensure that anyone who wants to attend the camp can.

“We never turn anyone away based on their inability to pay,” Willard-Robinson said.

“I remember when I was going to summer camp growing up. I mean, I learned a lot of my life skills that carried on throughout time at summer camp, and that’s kind of the opportunity that we’re giving all these children and adults that go to pine tree. It’s a really good cause,” said Levesque.

Tradition has it that riders stuff their snow suits with eggs. But due to a shortage, they had to get creative.

“We went to Jell-O eggs. So that’ll be a little interesting. And make it a little stickier. I think it’s always a mess, but I think it’s going to be interesting,” Willard-Robinson said.

