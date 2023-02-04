Massachusetts man in serious condition after rollover crash

State Police reported to the Saco River Bridge on the Turnpike at around 2 p.m. Friday
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - State Police say a Massachusetts man is in serious condition after a serious crash in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Saco River.

A spokesperson for State police says a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy, 21 of Fairfax, MA collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane.

After being thrown from the truck and landing in the road, Kennedy was brought to Southern Maine Medical Center and then Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Early investigations show that Kennedy was not wearing his seatbelt and that speed was not a factor in the crash.

A second vehicle crashed into debris from the bed of Kennedy’s truck, but nobody was hurt in that incident.

