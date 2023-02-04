Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills today, significant improvement Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***DANGEROUS COLD WITH EVEN COLDER WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TODAY***

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for today due to dangerous cold. Arctic high pressure continues to build into New England, this will allow brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills to continue through today. Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect until 7 p.m. tonight, wind chill values could drop as low as –35° to -60°. The coldest temperatures and wind chills will be early this morning and will see very little improvement through the day. High pressure keeps us mostly sunny, with high temperatures only reaching the single digits below zero to single digits above zero. Winds will be out of the NW at around 15-20 mph with gusts between 35-40 mph. Strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow which can reduce visibilities, especially in the crown of Maine where a blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. Do not venture outside today unless you must, if you do venture out wear multiple layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. With wind chills as low as –35° to -60°, frostbite can set in less than 10 minutes. Tonight, we remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits below zero inland and single digits above zero along the coast. Winds will be subsiding and turning more southerly at around 5-10 mph.

Sunday will see much improvement in terms of temperatures and wind chill values. High temperatures warm up into the upper teens and 20′s north, with 30′s DownEast and along the coast. Skies will be mostly cloudy; a very weak low-pressure system is forecast to cross the state. This will bring in some light snow showers across the region by Sunday afternoon and linger into Sunday night. Accumulations will be light, with highest totals across northern Maine, only expect a coating to 2″.

Heading into the beginning of the work week, we remain quiet as high pressure builds to north of the region. High temperatures continue to rise into the 30′s. Our next system looks to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The low pressure system cuts to our northwest bringing in a mix of snow and rain showers.

FIRST ALERT TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills. Highs reach between –6 and 10, winds will be gusting between 30-40 mph. Wind chills could drop as low as –60, in which frostbite could set in less than 5 minutes.

TONIGHT: mostly clear skies, lows drop into the teens and single digits below zero inland, and into the single digits above zero along the coast. Inds will be turning from NW to SW decreasing to around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the upper teens and 20′s north and 30′s DownEast. Light snow showers possible with around a coating-2″ possible, highest totals will be across northern Maine.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

