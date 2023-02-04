Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020.

The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home.

Joshua McAuliffe, 42, pleaded guilty in September to domestic violence aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Bangor Daily News, McAuliffe was also sentenced to six years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution, which he previously paid.

McAuliffe will begin serving his sentence immediately.

