Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman

McAuliffe will begin serving his sentence immediately.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020.

The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home.

Joshua McAuliffe, 42, pleaded guilty in September to domestic violence aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Bangor Daily News, McAuliffe was also sentenced to six years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution, which he previously paid.

McAuliffe will begin serving his sentence immediately.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

