Bangor Area Recovery Network among local warming shelters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Recovery Network (BARN) is one of the local warming shelters available for community members to escape the subzero temperatures.

From Friday to Saturday night, BARN is opening their doors for all who want hot food and drinks, dry clothes, free WiFi, and a warm place out of the frigid cold. There was also a pancake breakfast offered Saturday morning, complete with chocolate chips and fresh fruit toppings, for those in need of a hot home-cooked meal.

Food and clothing were donated to BARN by local businesses, patrons, Bangor-based nonprofit Health Equity Alliance, and kind community members.

BARN is a non-profit recovery center that offers 12-step and other recovery programs, including a newly implemented Recovery Justice program for those dealing with legal processes. Despite this, BARN encourages and accepts all who want to utilize and take advantage of their space, especially to keep warm this weekend.

“You don’t have to be somebody that’s been through the doors before. We’re not asking names, we don’t need to know any personal information,” says BARN Recovery Justice Coach Kathy Colson. “Just come in, stay warm, get some food in your belly, get some hot coffee and hot cocoa. It’s dangerously cold out there. If we can provide a warm place for them to be, even if it’s just for one night or a couple of hours, it can be lifechanging.”

With six full-time employees, BARN is always encouraging new visitors as well as volunteers to stop by and help out.

BARN is open as a warming shelter until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on BARN, including hours, volunteer, and program information, visit their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.