Wild goose chase: Plymouth residents work to rescue injured goose

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Plymouth residents were on a rescue mission Friday morning.

People in the area were working together trying to catch a goose.

They tell TV5 when the rest of the flock migrated south for the winter this one stayed behind because of an injured wing.

Battling the wind and well-below freezing temperatures, they worked together to try and rescue the bird who they have come to see as a neighbor in need.

“That says Plymouth. This whole town’s like that. We all care about each other. We will take care of each other and animals and everybody like that,” said Steve Dupuis. Plymouth resident.

“Today, we we had to change our strategy from trying to corral him to chase him down and we failed at that,” said Danny DiMeo, PVS Kitchen owner.

Like he said, they were unable to capture the goose today.

However, they say they’ll most lik;ey try again in a few days.

