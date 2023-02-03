Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Generous callers and hungry diners made a difference Thursday night in Pine Tree Camp’s fundraising efforts for summer programming.

The annual telethon at Dysart’s comes before Pine Tree Camp’s signature event - the celebrity snowmobile egg ride.

$12 bought a three-course spaghetti dinner and donation to Pine Tree Camp.

Callers contributed nearly $1,500 to the cause, which all enables one of the proudest points for the organization - nobody is turned away from Pine Tree Camp.

“It’s just pure enjoyment. It’s so good to see these campers being free to do what they want to do and having all these places accessible to them, just having their week at camp,” camp parent Amy Judson said.

“Every little bit helps us, and no matter what you can do, that’s the neat thing about the ride-in. It’s a community event and everybody comes out to support what we’re doing and that’s just so great,” Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson said.

You can continue to support Pine Tree Camp this weekend with their live auction at the Carmel Snowmobile Club Friday at 6, then the snowmobile ride Saturday and radar run Sunday.

