Parsonsfield man to spend 13 years in prison for charges involving child exploitation

Patrick Plummer was sentenced Thursday in Boston’s U.S. District Court.
Patrick Plummer was sentenced Thursday in Boston’s U.S. District Court.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Parsonsfield man will spend 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child exploitation.

Patrick Plummer, 31, was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release Thursday in Boston’s U.S. District Court for one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18, and one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Plummer messaged an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in September 2020, claiming he was 24 years old.

After confirming the purported minor was 13, Plummer planned to meet her in Georgetown, MA. He drove from Maine to Georgetown on Sep. 26, where he was arrested.

Investigators found a knife, four cell phones, and a computer containing thousands of images and dozens of videos of child sexual abuse.

He admitted he was targeting 10 other young girls.

“It is not uncommon for child predators like Patrick Plummer to cast a wide net online to see who responds and whom they can victimize. In this case, that’s how the FBI uncovered Mr. Plummer’s heinous conduct,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

Plummer had even posed as a 19-year-old girl online to solicit photos from underage girls - in some cases making graphic threats if the minors refused to comply.

He also admitted he shared the images with others using Kik Messenger.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national effort to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse and to identify and rescue victims.

