Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges

Owner of Alton towing company(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges.

Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night.

Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December.

The victims say they were forced to pay a large “impound” fee to get their vehicles back after being towed to parking lots.

They say their cars were towed for parking violations but not by police or property owners.

If anyone feels they were victim, they are asked to call police.

