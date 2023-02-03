MEMA stresses preparedness as dangerous cold continues

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Friday was a long day with temperatures continuing to drop, and the worst of this weather isn’t over just yet. As Mainers continue to hunker down, TV5 spoke to state officials about how you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

“Our message is that people need to be prepared,” said Vanessa Corson, public information officer, Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Corson says MEMA has been preparing for this once-in-a-decade cold for more than a week now.

While you might think you’ll be able to ride it out at home, Corson says you should still expect the unexpected.

“What happens if you run out of fuel oil? What happens if your power goes out? Do you know where the nearest warming center is to you? How are you going to get there? What happens if your car doesn’t start? Do you have a neighbor or somebody down the road that you can call and catch a ride with? These are the types of things that you need to be thinking about now so that if something does happen, you already know how you’re going to react,” said Corson.

There are a few different ways you can find local warming centers: visit maine.gov/mema, call 2-1-1, or click here for more resources.

If you have an elderly neighbor or know of someone in poor health, Corson suggests calling or checking in on them to make sure they’re okay. If you do have to go outside, even for just a few minutes, she asks that you bundle up in layers.

“If at all possible, please stay indoors. Stay safe and stay warm in the event that you do have to go outside even for just a minute. Make sure you bundle up in layers and cover all that exposed skin,” said Corson.

Although we’re heading into the weekend, MEMA say it’s all hands on deck until the danger passes.

“Maine Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operations Center is in enhanced monitoring, which means our core people are on the pulse of what’s happening around the state and we can react if someone needs our support,” Corson said.

If you do lose power, it could be a while before it’s restored.

Corson says companies won’t be dispatching crews until it’s safe for them to work outside.

All the more reason to have an emergency plan in place.

