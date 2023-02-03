MDI Trojans reloading in Class B North

The players said their positional versatility and energy are big reasons why they like their chances as tourney time draws closer
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI girls basketball team is standing in 4th place in the Class B North Heal Point standings with a 10-6 record.

“Our posts have been a huge help with the inside-outside game. We have a really strong post team, and we work on it quite a bit in practice. On other teams we don’t really see posts, so it’s helpful to have that advantage,” said Mollie Gray, junior guard/forward.

“We’ve got a lot of different aspects on our team that make us great. We’ve got a lot of strong post players, but our guards are starting to shoot more. We’re starting to make a lot of those shots. We’re a threat from multiple different areas instead of just one like some of the teams we’re going to face,” said Emma Simard, junior point guard.

The Trojans said they’re proud to wear the MDI jersey after a lot of their parents did too.

They finished last year with a 42-32 loss to Hermon in the Class B North Semifinals.

