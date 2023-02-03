McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

