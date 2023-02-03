Maine high school basketball star up for top national award

(WMTW) - Maine’s Cooper Flagg continues to pile up the accolades.

The basketball star who led Nokomis High School of Newport to its first basketball state title in March 2022 has now been named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award, which goes to the top high school basketball player in the country.

Flagg, who now plays for Montverde High School in Florida, is one of two sophomores on the list of semifinalists released on Thursday. He is the only player from New England named a semifinalist.

In December, Flagg became the youngest player, at 16 years old, to ever be named Male Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball.

In 2022, he helped lead the U-17 National Team to a gold medal and was named to the all-tournament team.

