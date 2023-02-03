Lawmaker facing criminal charges removed from committee

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker indicted on a forgery charge has been stripped of his only committee assignment.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat, removed Rep. Clinton E. Collamore Sr. of Waldoboro, from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on Thursday.

The move puts more pressure on Collamore to resign from his House District 45 seat, which represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. Talbot Ross already called him to resign last month.

Collamore has not attended a legislative session since being indicted in December in Lincoln County for charges including aggravated forgery and violations of the Clean Election Act.

Collamore’s attorney, Richard Elliott, did not respond to a message left for him on Friday.

The Maine Clean Election Act provides public funding to candidates who meet a minimum threshold of $5 contributions and signatures from voters. There’s no prohibition on running for state office with a conviction.

