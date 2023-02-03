Kaylyn Bourque enjoying first season with Kents Hill

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENTS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Kaylyn Bourque made a big move from Lawrence to Kents Hill.

“It was definitely a big change at first, but I’m really glad I made the choice to come here. Our team is small, but it’s growing. I think we have a lot of potential for the future,” said Bourque, junior forward.

She’s having a good time joining her new Huskies teammates.

“I feel comfortable playing with everyone, especially my roommate, Amelia Quesnel. I think we have good chemistry together, and we always seem to get shots on net and score goals,” said Bourque.

Head coach Jasmine Webber has seen Bourque’s instant impact.

“She’s got speed and good hands. Every game we’ve had pretty much, she’s gotten a goal or an assist, so she’s right up there points-wise, which is amazing. She’s got a great personality and is positive, like the rest of the team,” said Webber.

Bourque’s found a new home with the Huskies.

“I think I’m going to stay at Kents Hill for the rest of my high school career, but I would like to play DIII college hockey in the future, maybe DI. It depends on what my future holds,” said Bourque.

She’s continuing to light the lamp with her new team.

The Huskies have a posted regular-season record of 2-12-2, but Bourque is optimistic on the team’s future for the remainder of her career as numbers continue to grow.

The Huskies are back in action on Feb. 11 and 15 for a two-game road swing through Portsmouth Abbey and Brewster Academy before returning home on Feb. 17 to face North Yarmouth Academy.

