Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend.

Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance.

In addition to 40-million dollars in federal funding for the Home Energy Assistance Program and 10-million for Maine community action agencies, Hannan says there is help to deliver emergency fuel assistance.

She says there are private funders of heating assistance who have stepped up this winter to help.

You can start by calling your community action partners.

“If you know that you are getting low on your fuel, whatever your fuel is, call now. Don’t wait because the oil companies are behind. They are going crazy right now, so if they’re going to town A on Monday and town B on Tuesday and you’re in town C, you might have to wait a couple days,” Hannan said.

Hannan says help is available for people who are either just above the income cut-off level or have already used funds from the emergency heat program.

If you do not know what resources are available, dial 2-1-1.

