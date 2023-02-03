Extreme Cold With Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***DANGEROUS COLD WITH EVEN COLDER WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY***

The cold front has cleared the coast and now the Arctic air continues to pour into the region. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight with air temperatures ranging from –20° to -30°.

Bitterly cold temperatures will lows in the teens, 20s & 30s below zero. (WABI)

Record lows for Friday will be possible before midnight. Winds out of the northwest will gust up to 45 mph and will send wind chill values ranging from -40° to -60°. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through Saturday afternoon.

Wind chill values overnight could be historically cold ranging from -40° to -60°. (WABI)

The strong winds will continue to create areas of blowing snow especially over the Crown of Maine where a Blizzard Warning will remain in effect into Saturday evening.

This is being considered once in a decade cold and if you are venturing out tonight or Saturday use extreme caution and dress appropriately. With temperatures and wind chill values this extreme, it only takes minutes for frostbite to set in on exposed skin. We will continue with the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for tonight & Saturday.

With the extreme cold we are experiencing, make sure to dress for the weather! (WABI)

Saturday will see little improvement. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph so wind chill values are still going to be well below zero ranging from -20° to -40°. Winds will begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon, but it will still be cold.

The cold will retreat northwards by Sunday as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values will also pop up above 0° by late morning Sunday. Light snow will spread across the region and will linger into early Monday. Snowfall accumulations will be light with some areas over northern Maine picking up a coating to up to 2″.

Light snow expected Sunday afternoon into early Monday. (WABI)

Warmer weather with highs in the 30s and low 40s expected for the start of next week.

TONIGHT: FIRST ALERT overnight. Temperatures will continue to fall with lows ranging from -20° to -30°. Winds out of the northwest will continue to gust up to 45 mph and will produce wind chill values as cold as -60°.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mostly sunny with frigid highs ranging from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. NW wind gusts up to 45 mph will push wind chill values as cold as -60° during the morning! Frostbite will be likely in less than 5 minutes. By the afternoon, wind chill values will range from -10° to -30°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

