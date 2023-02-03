Down East YMCA in Blue Hill opens indoor track

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new place to take a walk in Blue Hill, even in the winter.

The Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, has a new addition!

For years, the fitness center has been a place for activity and community.

It all began with a partnership that started in Ellsworth.

Former Down East Y CEO, Peter Farragher, said, “It was a partnership with the Lawrence’s way back in 2012, I think it was. They had a little garage, and we ran a fitness center for the community, and it really worked really, really well. And when Chuck and Belinda wanted to give back to a community that really gave so much to them, you know, they asked the Y if we would continue that partnership, and we said, of course.”

Now, they’ve opened their indoor track.

The track is only part of what is considered “Phase 2″ of the fitness center.

It’s dedicated to Farragher and will offer new options for activity.

“We’re going to have basketball leagues, pickleball, volleyball. There’s going to be a golf simulator here, batting cages, so they’re going to be a lot of mixed opportunities and enhanced fitness programs that this facility will provide. I don’t have words to explain that, I’m incredibly honored and humbled. And for Chuck and Belinda to decide to name this track after me, I mean, I don’t have words to express my gratitude,” said Farragher.

The Lawrences have been happy to work with Peter over the years and make this all a reality.

Owner of the Lawrence Family Foundation, Chuck Lawrence, said “Peter, he was a dreamer. He’s a visionary, and he thought this type of thing would fly in Blue Hill, and I very much questioned it because of the population, but it’s been amazing. It’s unbelievable.”

Lawrence said these developments have all been for the community.

“My wife and I credit everything we have as a family to Blue Hill, the community of Blue Hill, the potential of Blue Hill. And this is just the chance to give back. I mean, we’re gonna walk away someday, and this is what we leave for the community in appreciation for all the support we’ve had. I mean, we’ve had a tremendous business here and tremendous community support,” added Lawrence.

