Arctic Air Arrives Today, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. ***

The strong cold front that pushed through the state overnight and early this morning will push to our south and east today. Winds will be increasing behind the front as the pressure gradient tightens between strong high pressure over the Midwest and strong low pressure over Eastern Quebec. The northwest wind will average 15-25 MPH today with gusts as high as 35-45 MPH, a few 50 MPH gusts can’t be ruled out. These winds will usher arctic air into the region causing temperatures to fall throughout the day. High temperatures today occurred around midnight for most spots and now temperatures will fall to around -5° along the coast and around -20° across the north by later this afternoon. Wind chills this afternoon and early evening will be as low as –25° to -45° at times. The heart of the arctic air will be in the place tonight into Saturday. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will range from -15° to -20° from Bangor to the coast and -20° to –30° north of Bangor. Strong northwest winds will continue with gusts to 35-50 MPH tonight into Saturday. Wind chills for tonight into Saturday morning could be as low as –40° to -60° at times especially after midnight. Wind chills of this nature can lead to frostbite in just a matter of a couple of minutes. So if you have to be outside, make sure to cover as much exposed skin as possible.

Despite lots of sunshine expected Saturday, we will not warm much. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or below 0° for most spots with the warmest spots being along the coast where highs will likely reach the mid-single numbers above 0° Saturday afternoon. Winds will start to diminish later Saturday morning through the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Wind chills will still run between -20° to –40° all day.

High pressure will slide to our east Saturday night and Sunday which will allow winds to shift around to the southwest and bring warmer air back into the region. Temperatures will be much better Sunday with highs in mid-20s north and mid to upper 30s closer to the coast. We’ll have a chance for some snow showers Sunday as well, mainly during the morning. Monday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s to around 40s.

Today: FIRST ALERT DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures falling to the teens to near -20° north and 0° to -10° closer to the coast by mid-late afternoon. Wind chills as low as -25° to -45° will be likely during the afternoon and early evening. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-50 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies and bitterly cold. Lows between –15° to -20° from Bangor to the coast, -20° to -30° north of Bangor. West/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-50 MPH possible. Wind chills between -40° to -60° possible especially after midnight.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. Highs in the low to mid-single numbers above 0° closer to the coast, 0° to -10° north. Wind chills as low as -40° to -60° early then –20° to -40° likely by late morning through the afternoon. West/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-50 MPH possible during the morning, gradually diminishing during the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible, mainly during the morning. Not as cold with highs in the 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

