2 plead guilty to disrupting flight diverted to Maine

Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two men from England pleaded guilty to federal charges that they interfered with a flight crew during a tussle that resulted in a flight from Mexico being diverted to Maine.

The men became unruly and made racist remarks after they were told they would not be served any more alcohol, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. They interfered with members of the flight crew and flight attendants, and the flight from Mexico to England was diverted to Bangor International Airport in Maine, the department said.

The men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to interference with a flight crew and assault. The Justice Department said the men face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the interference, which is the top charge.

The Justice Department said the unscheduled landing caused TUI Airways to incur more than $25,000 in costs.

The two English men were removed from the plane and arrested at the time. A third passenger was also removed but not charged.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Maine State House
Lawmaker facing criminal charges removed from committee
Maine sets another record for overdose deaths, report says
Court generic
Parsonsfield man to spend 13 years in prison for charges involving child exploitation
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart's telethon
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon