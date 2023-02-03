2 Mass. women arrested following Bangor drug bust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts women were arrested and more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by drug enforcement agents in Bangor Thursday night.

State police say two women from Lawrence were arrested Thursday night in Bangor around 10 p.m.

They say they were trying to sell the deadly drug when they were stopped by police on Union Street in Bangor.

Krismely Guzman, 24, Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres, 22, are being held on $100,000 cash bail.

MDEA says this was part of an ongoing investigation into drugs being sold throughout the region by a Lawrence-based drug-trafficking organization.

They say they have distributed a record amount of fentanyl.

The street value of fentanyl seized from the two Thursday night was more than $94,000.

