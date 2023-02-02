Orland residents approve new, $4 million fire station

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland residents approved up to $4 million in funding Wednesday night for a new fire station.

The Orland Town Clerk tells us the measure passed by a 259-105 margin.

Firefighters say the new facility is necessary to improve safety on the job, and at home.

In addition to a lack of space, the current building lacks decontamination facilities, which are needed to fully clean equipment and keep firefighters and their families safe from developing certain cancers.

The department says the new station will be built behind the transfer station and salt shed on Gray Meadow Road.

