Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

Maternity
Maternity(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023.

The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the “pressing need for a more consistent plan for women’s healthcare in the Rumford region.”

The maternity unit at Rumford Hospital opened in 1926.

“This was an extremely difficult, but necessary decision to make,” said Steve Littleson, DBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare and interim president of Rumford Hospital and Bridgton Hospital. “The Rumford Hospital maternity service has a long and proud history, but given the staffing challenges and changing population, turning the page is in the best interests of our patients.”

Between 2006 and 2020, more than 400 rural maternity units closed in the U.S. In 2022, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Lewiston ended its maternity services.

Rumford Hospital will continue to offer family practitioners and a certified nurse midwife who will provide prenatal care.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston recently expanded its maternity services by adding additional obstetrical staff and improving the capabilities of its level 2 special care nursery.

The closure of the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will not result in any job cuts.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Water Street Fire Caribou, ME
Caribou man who died in fire last week identified
Fire in Surry
Fire destroys home in Surry
Warming Center generic
Warming centers and cold weather resources
School Safety
Lawmaker proposes allowing armed teachers in Maine schools