Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT.

The club is open for any student to join.

And is made up of people from all different experience levels.

“I’m realizing my biggest dream of my life because I was born in Brazil. And we don’t have ice rinks over there. I just roller skate before so I haven’t ever competed. So that’s why I am so excited,” said Debora Barros.

“I’ve been skating since I was three. My mom’s a coach. Right when I could walk. She was like, You’re gonna skate,” said Hope Carroll.

For the most part only one person will be out on the ice at a time. But they’ll have an entire team behind them.

“It’s kind of an individual competition, but what we score goes towards our team. So collectively, they rank all the teams as well. But everyone gets their own little individual performance,” said club president Nick Sarno.

On paper the club is listed as a team.

But if you spend only a few minutes around them, you’ll soon realize it’s more of a family.

“Because it’s this huge, encouraging atmosphere and everyone’s really supportive of each other,” Sarno added.

“When I was first going into college, one of the big concerns was, Who am I going to meet? You know, what am I going to do with my time outside of like homework and sleeping? But this has answered both of those really, really important questions and given me a bunch of cool friends and a cool thing to do,” said Trace Harris.

The team is out skating in the early hours of the day.

But they’re not solely concerned about where they’ll place.

Rather the community they’re building.

“It’s a lot more of a welcoming environment than a competitive environment, which is what I love so much about it,” Carroll said.

“Coming into competition I’m like, Oh, I’m not going to be perfect at it. But I know that I just want to have a good time. And so that’s what I really aim to do. When I come out here it’s just to have a good time. And with a team like this, it’s so easy because everyone likes you did so well. And it’s amazing when you have other teammates agreeing with you,” said Evan Carter.

After this competition, they’ll be traveling to Utica, New York for another later this spring.

