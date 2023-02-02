From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - From Love to Litter is back for a third year at a Waterville nonprofit.

The Valentine’s Day fundraiser is hosted by the Waterville Area Humane Society and kicked off at Colby College today.

Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says people can donate for an opportunity to write their ex’s name on a paper which will be placed in a cat’s litter box.

She says it’s all about having fun while helping a good cause.

“People are writing down their names, and the reasons why they are selecting those people, and we are going to read some of them on our Facebook live on February 14th at 11am. It will be light hearted and fun, but it will be a fun way to get the community involved, and we are hoping to be on location at a few more places in Waterville,” Lowe said.

Lowe says you can also participate by donating online or by giving them a call.

