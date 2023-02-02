From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville

From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville
From Love to Litter returns for a third year in Waterville(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - From Love to Litter is back for a third year at a Waterville nonprofit.

The Valentine’s Day fundraiser is hosted by the Waterville Area Humane Society and kicked off  at Colby College today.

Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says people can donate for an opportunity to write their ex’s name on a paper which will be placed in a cat’s litter box.

She says it’s all about having fun while helping a good cause.

“People are writing down their names, and the reasons why they are selecting those people, and we are going to read some of them on our Facebook live on February 14th at 11am. It will be light hearted and fun, but it will be a fun way to get the community involved, and we are hoping to be on location at a few more places in Waterville,” Lowe said.

Lowe says you can also participate by donating online or by giving them a call.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Alfond youth and community center Waterville
Waterville Alfond Youth center receives grant for Ice Hockey program
Larry Merrill
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
Acadia Warming Center
Healthy Acadia offers overnight warming center ahead of forecast record cold temps
Power Lines MGN
Report: Competition failing to produce lower electric rates