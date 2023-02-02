LJ Shaw starring for Penquis Valley Patriots

MILO, Maine (WABI) - LJ Shaw is anchoring the lane for the Penquis Valley Patriots from his center position.

He credits his teammates and coaches joining him in hours of practices and open gyms to boost everyone’s confidence.

“My team just helps me get open, so that really helps out a lot. They draw plays up for me, so that really helps too. It’s really just all about getting rebounds and doing what I can on the floor to help my team win games,” said Shaw, senior.

Shaw said the team’s defense has risen to the occasion lately.

He hopes they can find a favorable play-in game matchup to make a trip to Bangor’s Cross Center in the postseason.

