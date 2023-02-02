Jason Reynolds becomes Winslow boys basketball all-time leading scorer
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders are in the midst of a 13-1 season, and an added bonus has been seeing Jason Reynolds become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
He recently passed Mark McInnis’s total of 1,170 that stood since 1993.
Reynolds said it’s a journey that’s showed how hard work pays off on the court and in the weight room.
“It feels great to be the all-time leading scorer. Ever since I was a kid playing rec basketball here, I was always looking up at that banner wanting to be up there. It’s just an honor to be the all-time leading scorer. We’re not done yet, though. We’re going to be compete for a state championship come March, so I’m excited for that,” said Reynolds, senior guard/forward.
He also thanked his teammates, family, and coaches.
Winslow is gearing up for a deep tournament run after being knocked out in last year’s Class B North Quarterfinals by the Orono Red Riots.
