Jason Reynolds becomes Winslow boys basketball all-time leading scorer

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders are in the midst of a 13-1 season, and an added bonus has been seeing Jason Reynolds become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

He recently passed Mark McInnis’s total of 1,170 that stood since 1993 (WABI)

He recently passed Mark McInnis’s total of 1,170 that stood since 1993.

Reynolds said it’s a journey that’s showed how hard work pays off on the court and in the weight room.

“It feels great to be the all-time leading scorer. Ever since I was a kid playing rec basketball here, I was always looking up at that banner wanting to be up there. It’s just an honor to be the all-time leading scorer. We’re not done yet, though. We’re going to be compete for a state championship come March, so I’m excited for that,” said Reynolds, senior guard/forward.

He also thanked his teammates, family, and coaches.

Winslow is gearing up for a deep tournament run after being knocked out in last year’s Class B North Quarterfinals by the Orono Red Riots.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.