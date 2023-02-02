Foxcroft Academy welcomes international basketball players into the fold

Bulgaria’s Ivan Mutafchiev and Brazil’s Fernando Oliveira are adding size to the lineup
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies are joined by two international players this year.

They’ve adjusted well to on-campus life at Foxcroft after talking with former Pony Filip Brkić from Croatia and checking out the school online.

“Basketball has been my passion for a while, pretty much my whole life. My dream was to come to America to play basketball,” said Mutafchiev, senior power forward/center.

“Friends helped me a lot because everyone is in the same situation as me, so knowing that there are other people like me makes me feel more comfortable,” said Oliveira, senior center.

Both players hope to play sports in college.

