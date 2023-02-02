Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.
Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,
Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and violation of condition of release.
The Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a medical event in the jail on January 19th.
Three female inmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Over several days, officials conducted an investigation throughout the facility and found a female inmate had smuggled a large amount of drugs into the facility, inside a body cavity.
