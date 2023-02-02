Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case

On February 02, 2023, 30-year-old Karen Jordan of Springfield, Maine, was charged with two...
On February 02, 2023, 30-year-old Karen Jordan of Springfield, Maine, was charged with two counts of Class A (Felony) Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and one count of Class C (Felony) Trafficking in Prison Contraband and 39-year-old Heather Carlow of Portland, Maine, was charged with two counts of Class A (Felony) Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and one count of Violation of Condition of Release.(Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,

Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and violation of condition of release.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a medical event in the jail on January 19th.

Three female inmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Over several days, officials conducted an investigation throughout the facility and found a female inmate had smuggled a large amount of drugs into the facility, inside a body cavity.

Female Inmates charged in drug smuggling case. On January 19, 2023, at 5:10 pm, Correctional Officers responded to a...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Do's and don'ts for heating your home in extreme cold weather.
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
Warming Center generic
Warming centers and cold weather resources
Pine Tree Camp Telethon 4 p.m.
Pine Tree Camp Telethon 4 p.m.
How to prepare your car for cold temperatures
How to prepare your car for cold temperatures